Multi-Genre Electronic Artist SINTHETIK MESSIAH Unleashes “Ambient Noize”

The International electronic act, SINthetik Messiah releases their first full length album, Ambient Noize.

Ambient Noize is an 18 track album that was inspired by Ambient and Drone music from around the world.

Cajun front man Bug Gigabyte used vst synthesizers, field recordings and Garageband’s Electronic instruments on the Iphone to make all that you hear.

Grammy – nominated engineer, Joe Haze (The Banishment) then mastered the album by recording every track onto tape at 30 IPS (inches per second) and then mastered the audio through analogue gear.

All music on this album is meant to be listened to through headphones.

Blending various elements of industrial, electro, dance, rock, ambient and pop, the international act SINTHETIK MESSIAH (SM) is the brain child of the Cajun songwriter and sound designer, Bug Gigabyte. The name is a misspelling of the of the term ‘synthetic messiah’, which is the pronunciation used by the band. SM has received radio play, publicity and respect from peers alike from around the globe.