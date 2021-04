Longtime Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin leads this potent new project that also features former Ministry drummer Derek S. Abrams, guitarist Diego “Ashes” Ibarra of DevilDriver, vocalist Johnny Ray and bass guitarist D.V. Karloff. “Tyrants” is the band’s blistering new single, a slab of industrial metal mayhem that is accompanied by a gorgeously shot video evoking the post-apocalyptic doom of our pandemic ravaged society!

