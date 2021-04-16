Post-Industrial Project Stoneburner Teams Up With Outburn To Premiere New Video For “Sellout”; Track Is From Upcoming Album Apex Predator Produced By The Legendary John Fryer

After signing with indie label COP International Records in February, Stoneburner today releases the first taste of new music with catchy track “Sellout” that examines the pitfalls of the music industry, the battle to get ahead in it, and the downfall of having no tours the past year to stay engaged.

The video premieres today exclusively via Outburn.

Stoneburner is the post-industrial music and art project from prolific multimedia creative Steven Archer. Baltimore-based Archer is also known for co-founding the darkwave gothic rock duo Ego Likeness (Metropolis Records) with Donna Lynch that formed in 1999 and has successfully released several albums and completed several tours in Europe.

Stoneburner is steeped in sci-fi themes and is inspired by many of the otherworldly fiction Archer likes to read and the accompanying videos for each song that Archer self-produces are mired in these themes as well. The project’s name is taken from a weapon from the science fiction novel Dune; Archer’s once guiding light for the project was seeking to answer the question, “What would dance music on Dune planet Arrakis sound like?”

“Sellout” is the first taste of the music that will be forthcoming on Stoneburner’s first album for COP International, called Apex Predator. The track is being released as part of an EP that includes remixes from Klack as well as labelmates Stabbing Westward and Sick Jokes. It can be purchased HERE.

As Archer exclusively tells Outburn of the track, “‘Sellout’ was written deep in the midst of this past COVID winter. I was very frustrated not being able to tour and debating different options to bring attention to my various projects. I think I ended up writing a song and making a video that manages to be funny, true to my work and makes a comment on our corner of the music industry. Doing so also helped me get a great deal with COP International, so in the end it did its job before even being released!”

Apex Predator, is set to be released in 2021 and will be produced by the lauded John Fryer whose production credits include Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and Love & Rockets. Fryer also acts as COP International’s A&R agent. The album will be a follow-up to Stoneburner’s last self-released LP Technology Implies Belligerence. Says Archer of that release, “It was the industrial record that I have been promising myself I would make for my entire life.”

About COP International

The year 2021 marks COP International’s 30th anniversary with ambitious plans for its expanding roster of artists, already including Stabbing Westward and Azam Ali, as well as Chiasm, Deathline International, Jean Marc-Lederman, Johnny Tupolev, LUNA 13, Sick Jokes, and Suicide Queen. The label reached a turning point in 2019, teaming up with legendary producer John Fryer to form a production company under the COP International umbrella. Fryer is producing and engineering the majority of the forthcoming COP catalog and also working as A&R in helping to select appropriate acts. “The level of craftsmanship, artistic talent and meticulous attention to detail is what sets John’s work a world apart,” says COP International founder Christian Petke. “When we first started talking, I brought up John’s relationship with 4AD where he was the principal engineer and producer. This is exactly what we have in mind for this collaboration. Our philosophy is quite simple: Find exceptional talent, don’t limit ourselves or the artists, and build a tribe based on the excellence of the releases. We have signed a couple bands that have major chart potential based on previous entries, and we are very excited about our projects for this year. Another thing that is rather important to us is a certain level of closeness and mutual appreciation we have as label and artist. It is our responsibility to provide a nurturing environment that allows the artist to focus on their craft. We support and shield them and provide the business machinery that will develop their full potential.”https://www.copint.com/