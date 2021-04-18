Canadian DJ/Multi-Instrumentalist JHNN Gets Personal With New Album, StereoTYP

Canadian DJ & Multi-Instrumentalist JHNN has unleashed his highly-anticipated new album, StereoTYP.

StereoTYP is a personal dark album redefining the definition of what it means to be a walking “StereoTYP” who enjoys different kinds of music.

For fans of: NINE INCH NAILS, BOY HARSHER & DANIEL AVERY.

JHNN says regarding the album,



“Basically the album was made from 2016 – 2020 and it’s about my biggest pet peeve of society which is the existence of StereoTYPs. It only scratched the surface of what I like to talk about; what it means to be a black man who just likes, is not afraid of experimenting, and making synth pop without being too expressive. I wanted to have fun as well and I wanted to get the point across. I also wanted to show all my sides of trying to cope like in the song “Darkness Will Always Be There”, the fact that all the people in power won’t matter; “Children Are The Future”, dealing with being anxious “The Warning/Warfare” and some views on religion “Greatest Lie.” Buy/Stream “StereoTYP” Now



JHNN (pronounced J-H-double-N), or John K Arum, is a producer/DJ from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Having been active in production and DJing since 2009 in his bedroom while bringing his DJing skills to clubs three years later, he’s developed a sound that can be described as “mellow dark disco”