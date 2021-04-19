Cheap Trick’s new album, ‘In Another World,’ bows at #1 on ‘Billboard’ Top Rock Albums chart

Cheap Trick‘s latest studio effort, In Another World, has become the band’s first album to debut at #1 on the Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart.

In celebration of the milestone, the band posted a message on its social media sites that reads, “In Another World is officially the #1 ROCK ALBUM! Thanks for listening, sharing, and rocking out with us in this new chapter. We’re blown away by your support.”

As previously reported, In Another World is Cheap Trick’s 20th studio effort. The 13-track collection features 12 original songs, plus a cover of the 1971 John Lennon gem “Gimme Some Truth,” which includes a guest appearance from Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones.

The album is available now on CD, black vinyl and digitally, while a limited-edition vinyl LP pressed on blue-and-white-splattered vinyl will be released on June 4 and sold at independent record shops across the U.S. In addition, Target is offering an exclusive limited-edition picture-disc version of the album that also will arrive on June 4.

Cheap Trick launches an Australian tour dubbed the Under the Southern Stars 2021 trek on April 30. The outing also features Bush, Stone Temple Pilots and Rose Tattoo.