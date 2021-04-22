Neo-Classical Band AUTUMN TEARS Reveals The Glow Of Desperation

After the highly acclaimed 2020 double album The Air Below The Water, AUTUMN TEARS is thrilled to present their newest offering The Glow of Desperation, featuring 64 minutes of brand new music, presented as a limited CD and digital download.

“To put it simply enough, the theme of the album to be construed is that sometimes we get so desperate that it actually manifests into luminescence. All of the songs actually deal With some form of hope and desperation.”