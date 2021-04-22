Neo-Classical Band AUTUMN TEARS Reveals The Glow Of Desperation

After the highly acclaimed 2020 double album The Air Below The Water, AUTUMN TEARS is thrilled to present their newest offering The Glow of Desperation, featuring 64 minutes of brand new music, presented as a limited CD and digital download.
“To put it simply enough, the theme of the album to be construed is that sometimes we get so desperate that it actually manifests into luminescence. All of the songs actually deal With some form of hope and desperation.”
|The Glow of Desperation features a fully orchestrated, classical ensemble as well as:
Classical / opera singer & composer Caroline Clarke (Trovatori),
Singer / songwriter Tamar Singer (Zeresh, Cruel Wonders, Necromishka),
Singer / composer / vocal coach Anne “Anaé” Laurent (Anaé & The Petrichor, Adrana),
Tenor opera vocalist Darren Clarke (Trovatori),
Lead vocalist Agnete Mangnes Kirkevaag from the legendary
Norwegian progressive metal act Madder Mortem
Mark Garrett from the avant garde, progressive metal act Kardashev
Classical / opera singer Ann-Mari Edvardsen Alexis, best know as the Former vocalist of Norwegian doom metal / avant-garde band The 3rd and the Mortal (Nightswan, Painting on Glass, In This Room).
Also returning is singer / songwriter Brona McVittie.
Analog mastering by Michael Venia from Sound Mixology.
The CD features a 20 page lyric booklet lavishly illustrated with paintings by award winning artist Marcela Bolívar – http://www.marcelabolivar.com
