AROGYA – Album “Genesis” & Music Video ‘Misery’s Liar’ is out now!

Arogya from Assam/India just dropped their new music video on Out Of Line TV for the track ‘Misery’s Liar’ from the upcoming album “Genesis“, which has been released worldwide today!

The album “Genesis” deals thematically as well as musically with the story of creation: the past manifests itself in their propulsive synth-rock that creates an 80s nostalgia feeling, while washed-out metal dominates the present and a fine pinch of dark pop stands for the future and is a true feast for the senses – sonically as well as visually. Produced by Chris Harms (Lord of the Lost), Arogya is the first-ever Indian synth-rock band as well as the first band from Northeast India to be signed to an international record label.

“‘Misery’s Lair’ is the Prelude story to the ‘Broken’ music video, where the protagonist was kidnapped and tortured, holding on to hope in vain and in death, turned into the spirit orb that went in search of what she lost, her eternal love. ‘Misery’s Lair’ is about a broken soul in despair, suffering in misery yet still searching and holding on to the past, to yesterday.”

– AROGYA –

Visual Kei elements bring even more playful lightness to the colorful potpourri of Arogya’s soundscapes, and the profound lyrics, sometimes shouted in a soulful clear voice, but also sometimes in heavy metal style and evil growls, deal with love, pain, transience, hope, and the effort to escape the inner darkness, just like life as such. “Genesis” lyrically offers a possibility of catharsis for the mind and sound-wise for the body, which explains the band’s name, which literally means “healer” in Sanskrit.

The Arogya album “Genesis” can be ordered here https://arogya.lnk.to/Genesis.

Tracklist:

1) Sky Afar

2) Broken

3) Dust

4) Lonely Night Descends

5) Dark World

6) Misery’s Lair

7) Charade

8) Lies

9) Break Free

10) Throne



AROGYA:

Vocals – Rain

Guitar – Deadnoxx

Guitar – Mr.G

Bass – Bipz

Drums – Rui

