A Cloud of Ravens have just released a new video for “Tithes & Offerings,” from their critically acclaimed album “Another Kind of Midnight” that was released by Cleopatra Records in March. The new video is the second from the “Another Kind of Midnight” album by the Brooklyn-based duo who are currently assembling remixes from the likes of Ritual Howls and Clan of Xymox for an upcoming release that will be announced soon.

