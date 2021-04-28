This Sunday on an all new MKULTRASOUND PodCast: Ron Marks of Subsonic and former guitarist of Celtic frost

Alex Zander and guest host Dawn Wattles will catch up with an old friend Ron Marks this Sunday afternoon May 2nd 2021.

Subsonic, which was founded in 2000 by former Celtic Frost guitarist Ron Marks, has released several previous albums on the DSN label, with Trifecta in 2012, and Honeycomb in 2014, as well as the comedy project Sour Pup in 2016.

Ron Marks is a third-generation musician and composer. He began playing drums at age five and guitar at fifteen, which inspired him to compose original works. A home recording studio provided the creative forum necessary to develop and record more than 500 original and cover tracks.



Marks performed as lead guitarist for Celtic Frost in 1987 and toured the UK and US with the group in support of the Into The Pandemonium release. He is also credited as a co-writer on their 1990 album Vanity/Nemesis.