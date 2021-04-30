DIE KRUPPS “TO HELL WITH POVERTY”

The wait is nearly over for fans of German industrial metal icons Die Krupps! The group’s newest studio album, a phenomenal collection of cover versions that span multiple decades and genres, is set for release on May 28. Fans have already been buzzing about Songs From The Dark Side Of Heaven and to celebrate the launch of the album’s pre-order, the group offers another single, a killer version of Gang Of Four’s “To Hell With Poverty” featuring a special guest appearance from Killing Joke co-founder and drummer Big Paul Ferguson (who’s had a very busy week!)

