ROSETTA STONE “ADRENALINE” (SCAVENGER SOUNDTRACK)

Posted on April 30, 2021 by Alex Zander

Get ready for the thrill ride of your life! SCAVENGER is a brand-new feature length film that’s being described as “Mad Max Meets Natural Born Killers.” Taking place in a post-apocalyptic world, the film follows Tisha – a paid assassin and an underground organ dealer – who seeks revenge for a horrible crime against her family that has marked her entire life. To bring the film to life, the film’s soundtrack taps well-known gothic, electronic & psychobilly artists including Rosetta Stone, The Meteors, The 69 Cats featuring 69 Eyes vocalist Jyrki 69, Witch Of The Vale, and more! Check out the hyper-fueled new video for the film set to the tune of Rosetta Stone’s goth rock classic “Adrenaline”

