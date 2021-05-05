FleischKrieg – “Fool’s Folly” Single (ebm/industrial/electro) LTD.

“Fool’s Folly” is the new single from FleischKrieg from the forthcoming album, Herzblut.

FleischKrieg is the result of a chance encounter between a video producer moonlighting as an Uber driver and a drunk passenger having a party weekend in Seattle. Through an exchange of polite conversation, the driver, Richard Cranor, and the passenger, Thomas Crawford, found kindred spirits through a love of Rammstein, industrial metal, and purchasing equipment for their industrial metal solo careers at Guitar Center. Rich attended Tom’s next show, and eventually shot a music video for Tom. In exchange, Tom tracked guitars for three of Rich’s songs. When an opening act dropped out of a show in which Tom was involved, he contacted Rich to do the opening set. Rich agreed with the caveat that Tom play guitars, and so FleischKrieg was formed.

Although Rich’s background is centered in video production and direction, stunts, and small bad guy roles in the movie industry, he honed his singing and stage presence as a karaoke DJ in Seattle. Tom works in tech but has played guitar in various incarnations of metal bands since the early 2000s. The duo, currently based in L.A., cite Rammstein, DK-Zero, 3TEETH, and Lord of the Lost as musical influences. Their moody, electronic sound melds industrial metal with darkwave undertones, their own genre of brutalwave: crushing industrial dance beats with ominous and aggressive vocals.

FleischKrieg headlined Welcome to the New Apocalypse, a three day, five show virtual world tour that took place March 11-13, 2021. On April 30th, FleischKrieg will be releasing “Fool’s Folly,” the first single and music video off their debut album Herzblut. FK will continue to release a new single and music video in July, September, and October to promote the album’s October release.

FleischKrieg is:

Richard Cranor – vocals, synth

Thomas Crawford – guitar

https://fleischkrieg1.bandcamp.com/track/fools-folly