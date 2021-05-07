Darkwave newcomers Witch Of The Vale re-release debut on CD and vinyl + new video

Posted on May 7, 2021 by Alex Zander
SOURCE: https://www.side-line.com/

The debut album by Scotland’s Witch Of The Vale, is now coming to a turntable and CD player near you. The band’s debut full-length album “Commemorate” was released last year to digital platforms but is now also seeing a CD and vinyl pressing. Note that 7 tracks will appear only on CD as the band selected 19 tracks for the CD version.

In further news the band will see their material featured in two upcoming feature films still to be released this year, the thriller “Scavenger” and the occult horror movie “Baphomet”, which stars Dani Filth of Cradle of Filth.

Here’s the band’s new video for the album’s title track.

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.