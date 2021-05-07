I YA TOYAH Brings Hope To Life In Lockdown With ‘Out Of Order!

The “one-woman industrial army” I YA TOYAH has just released her new EP, Out Of Order and video for the single, “Pray.”

The song and its lyrics go beyond any religious meaning. Written during lockdown, it is an outreach for hope – an asking for the sign that there is a future waiting for us in the times where the values we all stand by no longer define humanity. The music video, a visual representation of this message, takes it to an even darker and more obscure space.

Filmed and directed by: Ralph Klisiewicz (NicheVisuals.com) Joel Lopez ( LumbraProductions.com) Edited by Ralph Klisiewicz, Nick Palazzo and I Ya Toyah Special effects (fire) by Joel Lopez

I YA TOYAH landed here to spread the disease of music and infect the human race. She is a one woman army that blends the chaos and balance with a familiar vibe of industrial electronic sound. Her music is a fusion of smooth yet powerful cutting edge vocals, surreal guitars, hypnotizing beats and multiple electronic synth elements arising into dark arrangements that, combined with storytelling lyrics, respond to the paranoia of everyday reality.