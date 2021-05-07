Kirlian Camera Release New Single and Video

Kirlian Camera have released “The 8th President,” the first taste of their forthcoming double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” The subversive Italians remain true to their course of melancholic electronics as on the highly acclaimed 2018 album “Hologram Moon.” With meticulous songwriting “The 8th President” elegantly demonstrates how this duo has mastered their musical craft with the wealth of experience of more than 30 years. Elena Alice Fossi’s soaring vocals float with captivating ease over a beckoning abyss of sinister electronics. “With “Cold Pills” we have created our darkest album yet,” promise Angelo Bergamini and Elena Alice Fossi. “The 8th President” is the first indisputable proof of this statement. Released by the Dependant label, “The 8th President” is available as a black and grey, four-sided Digipak CD and through all digital platforms.