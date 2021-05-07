NEW CROC SHOP VIDEO

Posted on May 7, 2021 by Alex Zander

Synth Pop Industrial veterans CROC SHOP, have just released a video for the song “Midnight” taken from “Perpetual Sequence,” their latest full-length album on Metropolis Records.

“Perpetual Sequence” is the 9th full-length Album by Croc Shop, featuring long time members Mick Hale and vMarkus. The duo takes a decidedly Post-Electro, Pop & Synth-Rock approach on these 11 captivating tracks; with occasional nods to their goth-rock and electro-industrial origins.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

