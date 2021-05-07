NEW CROC SHOP VIDEO

Synth Pop Industrial veterans CROC SHOP, have just released a video for the song “Midnight” taken from “Perpetual Sequence,” their latest full-length album on Metropolis Records.

“Perpetual Sequence” is the 9th full-length Album by Croc Shop, featuring long time members Mick Hale and vMarkus. The duo takes a decidedly Post-Electro, Pop & Synth-Rock approach on these 11 captivating tracks; with occasional nods to their goth-rock and electro-industrial origins.