Electronic Act UNKNOWNDIVIDE Bends Aural Landscapes With ‘Existence’

Posted on May 10, 2021 by Alex Zander

Electronic Artist UNKNOWNDIVIDE has released their new full-length album, Existence.

Existence is the second release from UNKNOWNDIVIDE, continuing the sonic journey of genre-bending ranging from ambient, IDM, and techno. Now, with compelling rhythms and organic voicings, UNKNOWNDIVIDE further defines the aural landscape. A driving beat is not unknown in DRIFTING IN SILENCE.  But in contrast, it’s a hallmark of the atmosphere.

UNKNOWNDIVIDE‘s premier offering, Instinct, brings organic sounds and voicings into the electronic realm, creating an innovative landscape of sounds. The contrapuntal harmonies in Existence are evident from the beginning, perfectly placed so that each new listen reassembles the dynamic balance.

UNKNOWNDIVIDE is a side project from Derrick Stembridge known for his longstanding DRIFTING IN SILENCE body of work. Firmly rooted in the ambient music movement, DRIFTING IN SILENCE spans a broad range of territory from atmospheric music.

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.