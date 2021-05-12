Darkwave cult act Lycia release all new mini-album ‘Casa Luna’

SOURCE: Side-Line.com

After the recent re-release of “Ionia” on Vinyl, which became Audioglobe exports’ bestselling vinyl in 2021 so far, the darkwave cult act Lycia returns with a follow-up to 2018’s “In Flickers” in 4 versions. “Casa Luna” will be released as a black, purple with black and as a galaxy pink with purple 10” (all in very limited quantities). The 4th version is a limited print of 500 digipak CD copies.

Casa Luna features re-recordings of a couple of John Fair and Mike VanPortfleet-written early synth-based songs (“Except” and “Galatea”) from 1989, previously only heard in rough demo form. The EP also revisits an interest in Spanish/Flamenco styles previously explored by Mike VanPortfleet and John Fair in 1983. The release comes via Avantgarde Music who also brought the 1991 debut full-length “Ionia” to a vinyl edition for the first time in early 2021.

The release was not planned at first so Mike VanPortfleet explains: “In Flickers and Casa Luna are Lycia’s purest releases. Originally planned as a split 7” with the song “A quiet Way to go”, as more songs were written they evolved to an EP.”

Formed in Tempe, Arizona (USA), in 1988 by Mike VanPortfleet, Lycia were pioneer in the darkwave genre. Lycia’s current lineup consists of John Fair, David Galas, Tara Vanflower and Mike VanPortfleet, who has been the only constant member since the band’s formation.