NEW VIDEO FROM LOCKJAW

Posted on May 12, 2021 by Alex Zander

New LOCKJAW video is up. First video in 10 years.

From the Lockjaw album Reverent on Dark Drug Records. Filmed and produced by Miguel Santiago/Mystery Music. Music and lyrics by Medavon DeRaj’e All Rights Reserved.

(c) 2021 MurderLoveGodMusic Reverent is exclusively available at Bandcamp.

https://lockjawx.bandcamp.com/album/r…

Follow Lockjaw on Facebook. http://www.facebook.com/darkdrugrecords

Lockjaw on Reverbnation. https://www.reverbnation.com/lockjawx

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.