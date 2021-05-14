EGGVN – Video ‘N.B.O.’ (New Black Order) & Album “La Era de la Bestia” is out now!

Rigorous industrial wave from Mexico introduces “La Era de la Bestia”. The new video/single track “N.B.O” (New Black Order) will reveal the level of what EGGVN are looking for, “taking Industrial and Industrial Metal to a next step, we love the classic industrial, but we believe that it is time to take it to another level, N.B.O clearly illustrates the sound that the industrial of the future has, anyone who reads this will remember it, in a few years the industrial bands will be sounding just like this track, for that’s because EGGVN are the Black Fathers of The New Black Order. No god, no idols, no limits!” On the album, you can find the first revelations, which have been written and composed to give rise to a new era, “La Era de la Bestia”.

EGGVN from Mexico introduces “La Era de la Bestia” and proclaim a dark age and show with their mesmerizing sound how fragile it is what we know as “reality”. “La Era de la Bestia” conceptually deals with the obscure celebration of a war ritual, “in which the coming is announced, conquers, submits the enemy, and then the victory is glorified over the conquered land“, explain EGGVN.



EGGVN’s new album “La Era de la Bestia” is now available on all platforms. Listen/get it here: https://eggvn.lnk.to/LaEradelaBestia