JYRKI 69 & STEVE STEVENS “WHITE RABBIT”

Posted on May 14, 2021 by Alex Zander

Goth metal icon Jyrki 69 unites with guitar virtuoso Steve Stevens (of Billy Idol fame) for this dark and compelling rendition of Jefferson Airplane’s psychedelic classic “White Rabbit.” Together this duo update the paisley groove of the original with rich, atmospheric guitars that build into a metallic frenzy of distorted power chords, all surrounding a bone-chilling vocal take from Mr. 69. The song is also being released on a very special collectible 7” with black & white splatter vinyl. And check out the suitably creepy video for the track that makes use of a vintage, silent film version of Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland.

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

