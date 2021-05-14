Kirlian Camera Release New Album

Today, marks the release of “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak),” the new double album by KIRLIAN CAMERA. On the heels of their highly acclaimed 2018 album “Hologram Moon,” these subversive Italians, with their unique brand of melancholic electronics, have put forth their darkest material yet with “Cold Pills.” At the same time, these electro-provocateurs have added a subconscious metallic vibe into their already wide-ranging sound on this massive double album. Led by Angelo Bergamini’s trademark musicality and the stunning vocals of Elena Alice Fossi, KIRLIAN CAMERA have been honing their musical craft for more than 30 years. Released by the Dependent label, “Cold Pills” is available as 2 CD Set or a 2 LP Set and through all digital platforms.