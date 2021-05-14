NINE INCH NAILS, FAITH NO MORE And MR. BUNGLE Among Additions To This Year’s RIOT FEST

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees NINE INCH NAILS will headline the festival’s 2021 edition, alongside the SMASHING PUMPKINS and RUN THE JEWELS. New additions for this September’s festival include FAITH NO MORE, a recently reunited MR. BUNGLE, DEVO, NOFX, DINOSAUR JR., THE GHOST INSIDE, MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK, along with many others.

2021 attendees are no doubt ready for the return of NINE INCH NAILS, whose striking headlining set at Riot Fest 2017 was widely regarded as one of the best performances in the festival’s 17-year history (a 2019 fan vote chose NINE INCH NAILS as the No. 1 Riot Fest set ever). Since then, Trent Reznor and his groundbreaking industrial rock group have been decorated with multiple awards — most notably, an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, an Emmy for Reznor and Atticus Ross‘s score for HBO‘s 2019 “Watchmen” limited series, and an Oscar for their score to Pixar‘s 2020 film “Soul”.

Their headlining set at Riot Fest 2021 will be one of the first NINE INCH NAILS live performance since their 2020 Hall Of Fame induction. As for next year, fans can start planning extra early: The long-awaited return of MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE will come to Riot Fest 2022, September 16–18, 2022 — a hotly-anticipated reunion that Riot Fest fans have long hoped for, finally realized.

As a treat to fans, previous ticket holders can purchase 2022 passes at a special price for a limited time; ticket transfers to next year, refunds, and layaway options are also available (more info is available on Riot Fest‘s web site).

Safety measures regarding COVID-19 — a top priority this year — will be frequently updated, as directed by local health and public safety officials.

Founded in 2005, Riot Fest is an independent music festival featuring the best of punk, rock ‘n’ roll, hip-hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like NAKED RAYGUN, THE REPLACEMENTS, MISFITS and JAWBREAKER, among many other reunions — a staple of Riot Fest, alongside full album performances, carnival rides, and the occasional butter sculpture.

Riot Fest 2021 lineup:

NINE INCH NAILS

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS

RUN THE JEWELS

PIXIES

FAITH NO MORE

DEVO

MR. BUNGLE

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

DIRTY HEADS

SUBLIME WITH ROME

LUPE FIASCO (performing “The Cool”)

VIC MENSA

NOFX

NEW FOUND GLORY

CIRCLE JERKS

SIMPLE PLAN

DINOSAUR JR.

THE GHOST INSIDE

GOGOL BORDELLO

MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK

THRICE

CIRCA SURVIVE

STATE CHAMPS

THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES

K.FLAY

BEST COAST

BAYSIDE

THE LAWRENCE ARMS

LES SAVY FAV

MEG MYERS

BEACH BUNNY

BIG FREEDIA

MAYDAY PARADE

PUP

ANDREW W.K.

THE BLED

GWAR

FEVER 333

LIVING COLOUR

SAVES THE DAY

THURSDAY

THE SOUNDS

MOTHER MOTHER

HEPCAT

ALEX G

ANTI-FLAG

JOYWAVE

FISHBONE

FUCKED UP

KENNYHOOPLA

HEALTH

THE GORIES

AMIGO THE DEVIL

WHITE LUNG

RATBOYS

BEACH GOONS

EYEDRESS

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR

NIGHT MOVES

SERATONES

JUST FRIENDS

RADKEY

HOLY FAWN

MELKBELLY

GANSER

HOSPITAL BRACELET