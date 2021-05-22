MKULTRASOUND: Krztoff of BILE with new muZik

Bile is an American industrial metal project based in New York City. Although there have been many different members throughout the band’s career, Krztoff is the songwriting, recording and conceptual leader. The group has performed with as many as 11 and as small as two people on stage. The early shows in 1993–95 New York included a dominatrix and fire-breather. In 2013 they added Brendin Ross to the lineup as a keyboard player. In 2014 they introduced former Agnostic Front drummer Steve Gallo.