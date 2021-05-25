Apoptygma Berzerk sees most successful album ‘You and Me against the World’ re-released in 3 augmented versions with bonus tracks

SOURCE: Side-Line.com

Out on July 9th via Tatra Records is the re-release of Apoptygma Berzerk’s 2006 album “You and Me against the World” in no less than 3 versions with extra tracks.

“You and Me Against the World” is the fifth studio album from the Norwegian electronic rock music act Apoptygma Berzerk and gave way to a very different sound in the band. Whereas previous records had a more traditional electric synthpop/EBM sound, “You and Me Against the World” features a more mainstream, rock-oriented sound. It’s the band’s most successful album to date.

Released on 3 continents, “You and Me against the World” had a tracklisting which varied on all original CD releases, from territory to territory and contained from 11 (Germany) to 15 (Australia) tracks. On the new 2021 CD edition, for the first time all the hits from this era have been included on one album, including the singles “Cambodia”, “Love to blame”, “Shine on” and “In this Together”. This new remastered CD version comes in all new artwork and contains a number of bonus-tracks, including rare and nowadays impossible to find remixes from long deleted singles.

Next to the CD version there will also be a limited edition of 700 copies on classic black vinyl (2xLP) containing the 15 ‘main’ tracks of the album, divided onto 4 sides. A limited red vinyl will also be available and is strictly limited to 400 copies.

CD Tracks:

Tuning in Again (Intro) In this Together Love to blame Black Pawn You keep Me from breaking apart Cambodia Back on Track Tuning in to the Frequency of your Soul Mercy Kill Lost in Translation Into the Unknown Maze Faceless Fear Shine on Is Electronic Love to blame? Lost in Translation (Sweep Remix) You keep Me from Breaking apart (…According to Phillip Remix) Black Pawn (Elec This! Remix) In this Together (Voltage Controlled Music Remix)

Check out “In this Together”.