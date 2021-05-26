Fear of Domination – New Single’ Rust’ is out now

‘Rust’ is the third single from the Finnish band Fear of Domination, giving some harder riffs, rougher vocals, and stronger beats, with Sara Strömmer (vocals) bringing the party mood in the chorus from which Fear of Domination is known for!

“Rust is simply, in my opinion, one of the best songs on the album. Almost all the best (song) ideas come up in the shower, and this one wasn’t any different! This song’s chorus is probably one of the most party-FoD-ish ones on this album, and the whole song just packs enough raw power and energy to break through a reinforced concrete wall!” said the leading composer and keyboardist Lasse Raelahti.

“The video is made by Miikka Tikka, the same mastermind who had made the previous videos, and the size of the production for the video is something to be proud of,” the band remarks.

Music video director Miikka Tikka comments on the making of video:

“‘Rust’ is the third video of the trilogy. There was a clear wish in the assignment from the band that the new visual appearance should not be seen properly in the first two videos yet, but their presentation would come in stages per video. If the first video, ‘Amongst Gods’, was called a “lyric video,” the second video, ‘Dive Into I’, was titled as a “play video”. ‘Rust’ closes the circle by being the “all in” version where there is both – a band playing and more intriguing images. To tie the videos together, color definition plays a clear role in the fact that all videos come from the same color palette which is crystallized in the name of the last video. RUST!”

The seven-piece from Finland serves their industrial-flavored metal with a healthy side of crazy, cooking up a chaotically beautiful tour de force both on stage and record. With their elaborate stage personae and furious brand of modern metal,Fear of Dominationis on a mission to break boundaries of what can or should be done, and – of course – conquer the world while doing so. The new album is planned to be released via Out Of Line Music in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the USA.

Fear of Domination:

Sara Strömmer – Vocals

Saku Solin – Vocals

Johannes Niemi – Guitar

Jan-Erik Kari – Guitar

Lauri Ojanen – Bass

Lasse Raelahti – Synths and programming

Miikki Kunttu – Drums