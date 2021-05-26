VEXILLARY Drops “The Geneticist” (SPANKTHENUN Remix) Video

Electronic artist VEXILLARY has just dropped a new video for “The Geneticist” (SPANKTHENUN Remix). The video made its premiere on ReGen Magazine HERE on May 6, 2021.

“The Geneticist was an epic track remix. We have been big fans of Vexillary and have enjoyed watching them continue to create great music. It was an honor to work on the new single.” – Eric Hanes (SPANKTHENUN)

The track appears on VEXILLARY‘s latest release, The Geneticist Remixes available now on Bandcamp.