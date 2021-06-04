MOURNING NOISE “DAWN OF THE DEAD”

Longtime Danzig member, former Samhain member and current Blakk29 member, Steve Zing, was so inspired by Misfits founder Glenn Danzig that he went and formed his own band in the early ‘80s, a piss-and-vinegar fueled hardcore punk group that, like their horror punk mentors, had a penchant for the dark and macabre – writing songs about demons, graves, monsters, and the like. Although brief, Mourning Noise’s ruckus echoed loud enough to attract a cult following (and, of course, get the attention of Danzig himself). Check out this first single and fantastic video featuring vintage live footage of the band performing “Dawn Of The Dead,” a song that is featured on their forthcoming definitive anthology to be released on CD & vinyl July 2!