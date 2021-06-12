A CLOUD OF RAVENS RELEASE ACTORS REMIX & VIDEO

The Brooklyn-based gothic rock duo A Cloud of Ravens have just released “The Earthen Call (ACTORS Remix)” with an accompanying video. The song, originally featured on their 2021 album “Another Kind of Midnight,” was remixed by Actors with a video directed by Stefano Bertelli. The remix is part of a seven-track remix EP, entitled “Another Kind of Midnight [The Remixes]” that is currently available via Bandcamp while the full release will be released by Cleopatra Records on June 24th on all digital and streaming platforms.

Bandcamp:

https://acloudofravens.bandcamp.com/album/another-kind-of-midnight-the-remixes