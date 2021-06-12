Industrial Band SUPER DRAGON PUNCH!! Unleashes New Full-Length Album, Feral

“with themes of self-reflection and emotional fragility, Venganza alternates between English and French amid melodic and atmospheric passages, offering proof of the project’s versatility and willingness to experiment beyond the confines of a single genre.” – Ilker Yucel (ReGen Magazine)FOR

Belgium based SUPER DRAGON PUNCH!! returns with their long-awaited debut album: Feral. The video for the song, “Sutura” made its premiere on ReGen MagazineHERE.

SUPER DRAGON PUNCH!! unleashes twelve tracks of highly effective techno-infused body music inspired by retro 80s video game soundtracks. The album transports the listener through a unique vigorous ride of melancholic emotions, enhanced by deeply personal lyrics which deal about self-reflection, inner demons and emotional breakability.

Feral is filled with compelling dynamic tracks packed with infectious rhythms, catchy synth melodies, heavy beats, driving bass lines, ingenious sound samples, dark atmospheres, harsh and melodic vocals that are harmoniously combined to create original soundscapes.

SUPER DRAGON PUNCH!! is the synthpunk/EBM/industrial project of frontman Jérémie Venganza, and is well known for their powerful energetic live performances. The band has performed in front of varied crowds and events in different places like Mexico, Japan AND Russia.

Feral is a diversified album continues on the path of the cold, somber and haunting tracks from SDP!!’s debut EP while continuing to expand its musical horizons. Feral contains complex, detail filled, fast tempo anthems or dark ballads alternating between futurepop or more anarchic industrial synthpunk tracks with numerous sound effects and elements that are harmoniously integrated in the music.

This album is proof once again that this project will refuse to be locked in one particular genre, only to suffocate there.

Feral has been skillfully mixed and mastered by Hocico and Dulce Liquido mastermind Racso Agroyam at Liquido Labs. Racso also added some additional punch to the creations. “Frame” has been mixed by Krischan Wesenberg at Studio-600.



Buy/Stream SUPER DRAGON PUNCH!! Now

https://superdragonpunch.bandcamp.com/releases