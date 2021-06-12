JOHN 5 Announces Summer 2021 U.S. Tour

Former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 will embark on a U.S. tour this summer. Joining him on the 22-date trek will be blues-rock guitarist and singer Jared James Nichols and industrial rockers BLACK SATELLITE. Appearing at shows in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and Lincoln will be YouTuber, musician and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Longfield. Tickets are on sale now from John5.com.

Speaking about the tour, John 5 states: “I’ve always been excited to go on tour, but this time it’s amplified by a million. I can’t wait to see everybody’s faces and say hello to everybody coming out to the shows. I’m very excited to have Jared James Nichols, BLACK SATELLITE and Sarah Longfield joining us on this run. I’m sure we’re gonna have a great time.”

Tour dates:

Aug. 10 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

Aug. 11 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

Aug. 12 – Sioux Falls, SD – Bigs Bar

Aug. 13 – Sioux City, IA – The Marquee



Aug. 14 – Lincoln, NE – Royal Grove

Aug. 15 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

Aug. 17 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

Aug. 18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Event Center

Aug. 19 – Hobart, IN – The Art Theater

Aug. 20 – Marietta, OH – Adelphia Music Hall

Aug. 21 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

Aug. 22 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

Aug. 24 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Aug. 25 – Chattanooga, TN – Songbirds

Aug. 26 – Johnson City, TN – Capone’s

Aug. 27 – Pipestem, WV – Metal In The Mountains

Aug. 28 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Aug. 29 – Miramar Beach, FL – Village Door

Aug. 31 – Huntsville, AL – Sidetracks

Sep. 01 – Jackson, MS – Martin’s

Sep. 02 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

Sep. 03 – Pryor, OR – Rocklahoma

John 5 is one of modern rock’s most highly revered guitarists. Notorious for his lightning-fast playing and enormous versatility, he quickly became a sought-after session guitarist scoring high-profile gigs at the age of 18, touring with Lita Ford and K.D. Lang, and in the studio playing with Rob Halford‘s industrial metal project TWO and David Lee Roth‘s “DLR Band” album.

John 5 released his debut solo album, “Vertigo”, in 2004 and its follow-up, “Songs For Sanity”, in 2005 just as he paired up with Rob Zombie for Ozzfest. John went on to play on the majority of Zombie‘s 2006 release “Educated Horses” and has been part of Zombie‘s band since. Rob‘s most recent album, “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy”, released earlier this year, saw enormous success on the Billboard charts, hitting No. 1 across 11 charts, including Current Rock, Top Albums and Top Current Albums and No. 9 on the Top 200.

Most recently, John 5 combined forces with Rob Zombie, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Clufetos to create a supergroup dubbed L.A. RATS and record “I’ve Been Everywhere”, the lead track for upcoming movie “The Ice Road”, starring Liam Neeson.

John 5 has been hard at work on his next solo album. More news on that coming later this year.

