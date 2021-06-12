Ministry Announces Touring Lineup For The Industrial Strength Tour 23-Date U.S. Trek Starts October 3

Celebrating 30 Years Of

The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste



With Special Guests HELMET & Front Line Assembly



News On Ministry’s Upcoming 15th Studio Album Coming Soon

With less than 4 months until the kickoff of the much-anticipated Industrial Strength Tour on October 3, Ministry today shares the official touring lineup of the band that will be appearing on the 23-date trek.

In addition to Ministry creator and frontman Al Jourgensen (vocals, guitar), the band will include Roy Mayorga (drums), Paul D’Amour (bass), Cesar Soto (guitar), Monte Pittman (guitar) and John Bechdel (keyboards). In the coming weeks, Ministry’s official social media pages will share thoughts from each of the members on getting back on the road and what fans can expect.

The Industrial Strength Tour kicks off October 3, 2021 in Albuquerque and will run through November 3, 2021 in Seattle with many dates quickly selling out. The night will include special guests Helmet and Front Line Assembly for this one-of-a-kind celebration that honors not only the 40th anniversary of Ministry in 2021 but also the 30th anniversary of revolutionary album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

Show dates will also include brand-new material from Ministry’s upcoming 15th studio album, with news to be announced soon about its release.

THE INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH TOUR

OCTOBER/NOVEMBER 2021

***indicates a date where Helmet will not be appearing

October 2021

3 Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

4 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT

6 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue SOLD OUT

8 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

9 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre SOLD OUT

11 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

14 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

15 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

16 Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

17 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

19 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

20 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

21 Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

23 Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!***

24 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

25 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

29 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT

30 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues SOLD OUT

31 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

November 2021

2 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater SOLD OUT

3 Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo SOLD OUT

For tickets and more information, visit www.ministryband.com/tour.

ABOUT MINISTRY

Born in 1981 in Chicago, Ministry has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, Ministry was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the ‘80s. Ministry’s output began with four 12” singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP With Sympathy in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed however, so did Ministry, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums Twitch (1986), The Land of Rape and Honey (1988), and The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste (1989). With the release of Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and The Way to Suck Eggs (1992), Ministry hit an all time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, Ministry has been nominated for a Grammy award six times. Eight more albums would follow before an indefinite break in 2013, only to be unearthed again in 2018 with AmeriKKKant, continuing to reflect Jourgensen’s views on the frightening state of society and politics. Today, Ministry continues touring and recording with new music on the way in 2021.

