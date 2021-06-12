The MKULTRASOUND PodCast with Greg Miner of Sunwheel Psychedelic

Sunwheel Psychedelic is really one man: G.W. Miner – recording engineer, producer, artist, and multi-talented musician who once played in The Electric Hellfire Club and the Sons of Midnight. Miner does it all here: guitars, bass, drums, production. Those types of projects go awry more often than not. Happily, that isn’t the case here, Sunwheel Psy hedelic is a fascinatingly fresh yet simultaneously familiar exploration of electric blues and free form rock.

Since its inception, Sunwheel Psychedelic has presented an enigmatic face to the listening public.

Showcasing an impressive array of styles and arrangements, this body of music runs deeper than surface emotions and the narrow confines of contemporary culture.

Our mission is the creation, preservation and transmission of eclectic rock music. It is intended for those who prefer creativity to compromise.

We make no concessions to the conventions of popular music, and prefer the cool shade of obscurity to the stagnant pools of commercialism prevalent today.

Ever the iconoclast, Sunwheel Psychedelic sits like a landmine in the musical landscape: unknown, unsuspected—

Ready to explode