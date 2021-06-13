Alternative/Industrial Band CARBON MARTYR Addresses Mankind & Technology With Debut Album

Toronto-based alternative/industrial band CARBON MARTYR has just unleashed their debut full-length album, A Soft Spot For The Broken.

A Soft Spot For The Broken: The underlying message revolves around mankind and technology. This manifests in a few different ways, from thoughts of a future where we become over-dependent on technology, to simpler ideas like social media addiction, information manipulation and group identity trends.

The album also explores some spiritual questions relating to our constantly changing relationship with the world around us.

A Soft Spot For The Broken is available in digital format.

CARBON MARTYR is an industrial/alternative music project created by Jake Hamilton in 2020. Hamilton is the only official member but recruits a live band for stage performances. CARBON MARTYR‘s music combines old school analogue with modern technology to create a unique listener experience. Lyrically Hamilton takes the audience on a journey to a place where questions of spiritualism, mental health and what it means to be human clash with a future increasingly dependent on technology and machines.