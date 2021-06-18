BLUTENGEL Single & Video ‘Wir sind das Licht’ out now!

The indescribably multifaceted Blutengel present themselves on their upcoming, new album with a wide range of emotions. The new album follows the cover album “Fountain of Destiny”, which was released in spring, and exceeds the expectations placed in Blutengel many times over. Before the new Blutengel album “Erlösung – The Victory of Light” is released on July 16, the multi-talented band around singer and songwriter Chris Pohl and Ulrike Goldmann already unveils their third single ‘Wir sind das Licht’ today. Stream or get the single right now here https://blutengel.lnk.to/WirsinddasLicht

The Blutengel mastermind comments about the alluring video shoot: “We shot the video in the same studio where we did our last photo shoots. It was really very sexy and I was already a little excited at the appearance of all the ladies. However, there is also a little storyline that goes into the actual theme of the song. It was cool that Nils Freiwald shot the video. We’ve known each other for a while and that made the whole thing very relaxed.”

The new song and music video offers another taster of the album, which will be released on July 16. Previously, the band had already presented two further pre-release tracks.

Stream the first two singles again here

‘Wie Sand’: https://blutengel.lnk.to/WieSand

‘The Victory of Light’: https://blutengel.lnk.to/TheVictoryofLight



The brand new Blutengel album “Erlösung – The Victory Of Light” is out worldwide on July 16 via Out Of Line Music as CD and as a double CD in a digipak with eight bonus tracks. For vinyl enthusiasts, there will be a double vinyl in the colors turquoise and transparent. As a collector’s item, the double vinyl also comes as a 180g “glow in the dark” (a vinyl that illuminates in the dark) and is exclusively available in Out Of Line’s shop. All types of vinyl include a download code and are strictly limited. For the first time, a Blutengel album will also be available on a limited cassette (MC). For the authentic cassette retro feeling and to fight the tape clutter, an imprinted pencil will go with it, exclusively in the Out Of Line Shop. Though, the highlight is a limited box set. Besides the double CD in digipak the box contains the exclusive bonus CD “A World Beyond”, the photo book “Erlösung – The Complete Story” (a book with the complete lyrics & excl. pictures by Annie Bertram) in a DIN A5 format, a keychain with a LED flashlight and a very special hologram sticker with the Blutengel logo.