MILDREDA RELEASE SINGLE FROM FORTHCOMING ALBUM

MILDREDA have just released the single “Reinvention of Pain,” a taste of their riveting forthcoming debut physical album entitled “I Was Never Really There” being re-leased by Dependent Records. The brainchild of Belgian Jan Dewulf, MILDREDA’S dark electronic sound was deeply influenced by legendary Canadian industrial acts like FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY and SKINNY PUPPY, as well as obscure Belgian industrial artists such as THE KLINIK and INSEKT. The 11 track album “I Was Never Really There,” was mastered by LEÆTHER STRIP’s Claus Larsen and features appearances by NUMB’s Don Gordon along with Jan’s original “muse” Dirk Ivens of THE KLINIK and Cyan from THE ETERNAL AFFLICT. Dependent Records will be releasing the album on compact disc on August 20th and through all digital and streaming platforms.

Bandcamp “Reinvention of Pain”

https://mildreda.bandcamp.com/track/reinvention-of-pain-1