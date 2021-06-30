BIOMECHANIMAL & SENTINEL COMPLEX Unveil New Single ,”Crown Of Glass”

BIOMECHANIMAL and SENTINEL COMPLEX join forces to bring you “Crown of Glass”, an intense mashup of sounds and styles, leaving a trail of destroyed genres in their wake. Both acts deliver huge vocal performances and brutal production, pulling from symphonic metal, midtempo, harsh industrial, dubstep, and more. Liberation in Domination!
“Crown of Glass” refers to the ego that we see in ourselves; this fragile symbol of our own strength. The song deals with the negative side of this ego, how it can lead us to view others and ourselves in a distorted way.
Featuring remixes from our good friends MORIS BLAK & DAWN OF ASHES.
Artwork by Midiankai Arts, inspired by piece by Dave Gallagher.
Video by Dark Motions.
|BIOMECHANIMAL are a genre-smashing act from London, UK, mixing harsh vocals with massive bass design, euphoric leads, and pounding kick drums. Active since 2013, the act have toured the UK multiple times and have played shows with Covenant, Hocico, Aesthetic Perfection, and many more. 2020 was a big year for the band, dropping 4 singles and multiple remixes, along with maintaining a strong livestream presence. In 2021, they intend to go even harder, even heavier, and even further.
Follow BIOMECHANIMAL: Facebook, Instagram & Spotify.
SENTINEL COMPLEX brings forth the sound of the genre singularity.
Aggressive metal fused with modern electronic and traditional orchestral elements, aiming to break down the walls and bring together these forms of music into one shared dystopian universe.
Follow SENTINEL COMPLEX: Facebook, Instagram & Spotify.
