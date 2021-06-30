HOCICO “Broken Empires / Lost World” out: 2 July!

The Mexican Industrial-Electro legends HOCICO release their new maxi-cd “Broken Empires” / Lost World” via Out of Line Music on July, 2nd!



“Broken Empires / Lost World is a futuristic and modern vision. It’s a mixture of dark electro with a new mid-tempo and dark synth tendencies.”



Hocico’s distinctive talent creates catchy melodies and a highly creative sound design to a club-ready hell ride with an addictive character. With their new single “Broken Empires / Lost World”, the Mexican industrial-electro legends Hocico once again present a contemporary testimony. In their usual aggressive and energetic way of expression, Hocico present themselves on their newest release (Maxi-CD). Besides the radio edit, there are three more remixes of the song “Broken Empires”. Completing this endgame scenario from Hocico is the merciless and ever-present track “Lost World”, which delivers punchy and pessimistic lyrically content to the max. Hocico’s music provides the listener energy. “This Energy is like yoga within the chaos”, says the band. Hocico are globally known as innovators in the dark and industrial scene.



Listen/pre-order: https://hocico.lnk.to/BrokenEmpires

HOCICO are looking forward to “completing and releasing our new album in 2021 and hopefully, we get to tour the globe with it afterwards”, says Erk.

ABOUT THE MUSIC VIDEO:

Accompanying the release of HOCICO’s new single, Erk explains, “we found it interesting – the idea of making a video where we are not part of it. This time we want to deliver the message separating ourselves visually from it to create an unusual feeling on the audience. We found an actress in Canada who performed the song in front of the camera, it’s a simple but powerful idea.”

Hocico:Racso Agroyam (Music) and Erk Aicrag (Lyrics and Vocals)

