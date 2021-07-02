DIE ROBOT Addresses Media Misinformation With New Single, “Talk City.”

Portland-based electro/industrial band DIE ROBOT has unleashed their new single, “Talk City.”

“Talk City” was written “with lyrics addressing the spread of misinformation and the resulting distrust that pervades modern society.”*** during the Summer and Fall of the pandemic in 2020. It has a very clear message. That is one should not believe everything they read or hear in the media, but rather, research and find the truth.

“Talk City” is available NOW on all digital platforms.

Written by Vince Christian & Barbie Saint

Recorded & mixed by DIE ROBOT

Mastered by James Scott of the Joy Thieves Productions.

For fans of: Gary Numan, Depeche Mode and Nitzer Ebb

*** Quote by Ilker Yucel of ReGen Magazine

Die Robot is an American Alternative Rock, Electro-Industrial band. This is future rock in a post-industrial age. Their sound straddles rock and electronic with a wide appeal. Unique, haunting, and romantic, Die Robot is full of angst and soul with the groove of a predatory animal.

Vince Christian provides powerful vocals and a fierce performance. Barbie Saint’s strings are dark and passionate, combining not only bass and guitar, but synthesized leads simultaneously, a unique sound accomplished with special custom gear designed for Barbie by RMLfx. Zane Hamilton’s electronic drums, keys and synth fill the dance floor and Rosmic Z’s guitars accentuate an engaging performance, producing and intense electronic plus analog soundscapes.

Their name came about while watching the first Alien film. Bassist Barbie Saint shrieked “Die Robot!” as Ripley fought Ash the Android, and there they had it. The four piece is techno punk; Colorful, energetic, a little bit sci-fi and a little bit Mad Max. Post-apocalyptic entertainment you can dance to.

Having released their debut full length album “Technopunk” in 2018 and since their formation in 2014, Die Robot toured around the USA twice with incredible turn outs, and performed with artists like Stabbing Westward, Clan of Xymox, The 69 Eyes, The Birthday Massacre, Orgy, Conjure One (Front Line Assembly, Delerium), Unter Null, God Module, 16volt, Vince Clarke (Depeche Mode, Erasure), David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson), Julien-K, Night Club, Kite, among many others. They are claiming a spot as one of the elite bands in the Electronic Industrial Rock circuit.