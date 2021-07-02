Industrial Band CONTROVERSIAL Drops Visualizer For The Track, “Violence”

“There’s aesthetic/sound inspirations like for instance using social commentary samples (like Ministry for instance). These are mainly represented by songs on social and political themes. There are also themes that evoke an emotional reaction, like anger, frustration and hate. Then there are “streams of consciousness” songs, where we don’t really have a concrete theme, but we open ourselves up to what comes naturally while we mentally associate with certain feelings and themes.



Lastly, since we are a “left hand path” band, themes of that philosophy are to be found in our lyrics, like the importance of the ego and the emancipation of the “self”. – Bart – (CONTROVERSIAL)

CONTROVERSIAL is the name of a one-man musical project originated by Bart Coninckx. The first creations were made in 2001, in a home studio. Back then the project was named “Pitch Black”. Then it went quiet for a couple of years because of the creator’s health issues.

In 2014 things got better and Bart invested once more in a computer-based home studio. Technology sky-rocketed in a couple of years, which created means to produce a professional sound.

CONTROVERSIAL aims to create the music Bart always wanted to hear, but never came across. CONTROVERSIAL would become the vehicle of trying to get to that sound. Bart’s view on music is not limited to one or the other genre or category. If anything, he tries to rise above the “box mentality” and just take the particular energy form one music genre and mix it with another. In this way he likes to go down the road less traveled , thus being “controversial”.

Also lyrical content does not bend for conformity, censorship or common decency and talks about things that might be considered disturbing. The result, again, are “controversial” topics.

Inspiration comes from anywhere, but CONTROVERSIAL adheres to the “Left-Hand Path” philosophy. Man should be his own god.



On some tracks CONTROVERSIAL omits its typical distorted vocals in favor of spoken samples which, due to their content and placement, create social themed “sample-instrumentals”. To CONTROVERSIAL, life is one big audio-visual theater where sampling should be a devil’s given right and a magnificent addition to the sonic arsenal.



Enjoy the sonic trip CONTROVERSIAL takes you on.