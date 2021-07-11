ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast with BETTY X!

Betty X, is an American musician, artist, activist, and writer known for her controversial stage persona and image as the lead singer of the eponymous band Betty X. Her stage name was formed from the combination of names of the 1950s’ American icons: domestic goddess Betty Crocker, pin-up model Bettie Page, and the human rights activist Malcolm X. Betty is also the founding member of Satan in High Heels and works with guest musicians to co-write songs. She was the founder and frontwoman for her previous punk cabaret band Salon Betty. She is also well known in the underground art/music scene for her guerrilla art and outrageous on-stage antics. She has recently collaborated with Al Jourgensen on Bad Side of Love and producer John Fryer, on Social Media Disease song for his new project Black Needle Noise as well as Mary’s Window.

Alex and Betty talk about Bill Cosby, Britney Spears, Al Jourgensen, Martin Atkins, John Fryer, Mike Scaccia, Social Media KISS Triva and 4 songs and more in just under 90 minutes. That’s a fucking show!!!!