ALL NEW: Lockjaw -Down The Hall (official video)

From the Lockjaw album “Somewhere In A Dream” on Dark Drug Records.
Filmed and produced by Miguel Santiago/Mystery Music.
Vocals recorded and song mixed by Eric LaBrosse at Cherry Pit Studios. All music and lyrics by Medavon DeRaj’e.
Exclusively available at Bandcamp.
Lyrics
It escapes me now
Seems to leave me now
Just like it never was there
I watch it disappear
Down the hall
And now I’ll take my time
I coulda made you mine
It’s just a hardened sigh
I love to feel the sun
Do you wanna come?
Echoes down the hall
Who’s calling out my name?
I’m gone just like the wind
And now it feels like I never even…
And now I’ll take my time
I coulda made you mine
It’s just a hardened sigh
I love to feel the sun
Do you wanna come?
The sun is setting do you see the moon?
I’m wishing on a star with you
Incidental fate so true
Tangled up I see the blue
In your eyes, in your eyes
Close your eyes and let me sleep
Close your eyes and let me sleep
Close your eyes and let me sleep tonight
tonight, tonight, tonight