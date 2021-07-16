ALL NEW: Lockjaw -Down The Hall (official video)

From the Lockjaw album “Somewhere In A Dream” on Dark Drug Records.

Filmed and produced by Miguel Santiago/Mystery Music.

Vocals recorded and song mixed by Eric LaBrosse at Cherry Pit Studios. All music and lyrics by Medavon DeRaj’e.

Exclusively available at Bandcamp. https://lockjawx.bandcamp.com/album/s…

Lockjaw On Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/darkdrugrecords Lockjaw on Reverbnation http://www.reverbnation.com/lockjawx

Lyrics



It escapes me now

Seems to leave me now

Just like it never was there

I watch it disappear

Down the hall

And now I’ll take my time

I coulda made you mine

It’s just a hardened sigh

I love to feel the sun

Do you wanna come?

Echoes down the hall

Who’s calling out my name?

I’m gone just like the wind

And now it feels like I never even…

And now I’ll take my time

I coulda made you mine

It’s just a hardened sigh

I love to feel the sun

Do you wanna come?

The sun is setting do you see the moon?

I’m wishing on a star with you

Incidental fate so true

Tangled up I see the blue

In your eyes, in your eyes

Close your eyes and let me sleep

Close your eyes and let me sleep

Close your eyes and let me sleep tonight

tonight, tonight, tonight