Brand-new Blutengel launches today – new video ‘Darkness awaits us’ unveils NOW on Out Of Line-TV!

Blutengel and their music is an individual attitude and confession of belief – almost a religion of its very own.

Chris Pohl, singer, and mastermind of Blutengel, enthuses about the brand-new music video ‘Darkness awaits us’:



“Finally a song featuring Ulli and me! A classic Blutengel duet! We kept that one until the pretty final stage! Beautifully filmed in front of a green screen with a slight retro touch – we had a lot of fun shooting! I’m beyond excited about the response to the new album and hope that our fans come to Magdeburg on 13. August, to perform several of the songs live, including this one!”





Stream / get the brand-new album here:

https://blutengel.lnk.to/Erloesung

A new era is about to dawn for Blutengel with “Erlösung – The Victory of Light”. Never before did Blutengel release so many German songs on an album as this time. Allied with the artwork of Stefan Heilemann (Heilemania), Blutengel will seduce you entirely into their world. The light is followed by the darkness and the darkness by the light. An eternal cycle ignites in “Erlösung (Redemption) – The Victory of Light” and takes the listener into the realm of Blutengel.

Already in the gripping first single – sung in German and English – “The Victory of Light” the light shows us the way. Electronic sound, raw, futuristic – in combination with the irresistible appeal to dance and epic rousing choruses, the album reveals a true anthem potential. By the time we can fully enjoy the album, we are called to hit “Repeat” for the single(s), which conveys the prevailing message, especially at this time.

“We are the light! The light will win!” says Blutengel mastermind Chris Pohl. “The light can also be interpreted as redemption in the sense of death – you see the light into which you shall leave…”, taking this into account, Chris describes the collective transition into infinity herein…. Be it as it shall be: In the end, there is the LIGHT!

The brand new Blutengel album “Erlösung – The Victory Of Light” is out worldwide on July 16 via Out Of Line Music as CD and as a double CD in a digipak with eight bonus tracks. For vinyl enthusiasts, there will be a double vinyl in the colors turquoise and transparent. As a collector’s item, the double vinyl also comes as a 180g “glow in the dark” (a vinyl that illuminates in the dark) and is exclusively available in Out Of Line’s shop. All types of vinyl include a download code and are strictly limited. For the first time, a Blutengel album will also be available on a limited cassette (MC). For the authentic cassette retro feeling and to fight the tape clutter, an imprinted pencil will go with it, exclusively in the Out Of Line Shop. Though, the highlight is a limited box set. Besides the double CD in digipak the box contains the exclusive bonus CD “A World Beyond”, the photo book “Erlösung – The Complete Story” (a book with the complete lyrics & excl. pictures by Annie Bertram) in a DIN A5 format, a keychain with a LED flashlight and a very special hologram sticker with the Blutengel logo.

Blutengel Album “Erlösung – The Victory of Light” – Tracklist:



1. Illuminate my Soul

2. Wir sind das Licht

3. We are not dead

4. Seasons

5. Wer ist dein Meister?

6. Deine Dämonen

7. I am the Darkness

8. Erlöse mich

9. Wie Sand

10. No Religion

11. Darkness awaits us1

2. We fall

13. The Victory of Light

14. Hand in Hand

