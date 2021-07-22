Dark Electro/Industrial Band NORMORIA Addresses Struggles And Division With New Video

“How NORMORIA manages to breathe new life into old-established design languages is worthy of all honor.” – Sonic Seducer Magazine

Swedish/American dark electro/industrial band, NORMORIA has unveiled their new video, “Land Of The Rich” from their latest EP, Voyage.

“Land Of The Rich” is the new music video taken from our latest EP, Voyage and it highlights how incredibly divided the US currently is. While the rich keep getting richer, and most Americans are struggling to get by in a country in distress.

Booming vocals, punkish guitars and intense bass are part of what makes this track one of this dark electro Industrial band most energetic and in your face songs!

For Fans Of: Dark Electro/Industrial & Industrial Rock

