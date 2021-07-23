NEW CLAN OF XYMOX ALBUM RELEASED TODAY BY METROPOLIS

The legendary Clan of Xymox return with their latest album entitled “Limbo,” that comes exactly one year after their last album “Spider On The Wall.”As 2020 saw the world shut down, and Clan of Xymox unable to tour, the band began crafting new material that was deeply influenced by the pandemic itself. “Limbo” is a masterstroke of modern goth rock, expanding the signature Clan of Xymox sound to create a captivating take on this moment in our history. “Limbo” is being released today by Metropolis Records.

All digital and streaming formats as well as on CD. Clan of Xymox 2022 North American tour dates appear below.

Bandcamp:

https://clanofxymox.bandcamp.com/album/limbo

Bio:

https://metropolis-records.com/artist/clan-of-xymox

