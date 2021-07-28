Darkwave/Alternative Band VASELYNE Drops “Waiting To Exhale” – A Story Of Perseverance

Darkwave/alternative band VASELYNE has just unveiled their new digital maxi-single for the track, “Waiting To Exhale.”

“Waiting To Exhale” tells a story of breaking free from whatever is holding you back. Moving on, transforming into someone or something new. Whether that’s a unhealthy relationship, not being able to be your true self, the listener is invited to decide what that means to them.

The video sees Yvette walking through forests and dunes, a heavy cape trailing behind her. “Carrying the weight on my shoulders whilst I walk towards the sea. Morphing into a butterfly. But do I transform or disappear?”

For fans of: Darkwave, Coldwave, Ambient and Alternative music

“Waiting To Exhale” is available in digital format on VASELYNE‘s Bandcamp page.