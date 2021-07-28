Darkwave/Alternative Band VASELYNE Drops “Waiting To Exhale” – A Story Of Perseverance

Darkwave/alternative band VASELYNE has just unveiled their new digital maxi-single for the track, “Waiting To Exhale.”
“Waiting To Exhale” tells a story of breaking free from whatever is holding you back. Moving on, transforming into someone or something new. Whether that’s a unhealthy relationship, not being able to be your true self, the listener is invited to decide what that means to them.
The video sees Yvette walking through forests and dunes, a heavy cape trailing behind her. “Carrying the weight on my shoulders whilst I walk towards the sea. Morphing into a butterfly. But do I transform or disappear?”
For fans of: Darkwave, Coldwave, Ambient and Alternative music
“Waiting To Exhale” is available in digital format on VASELYNE‘s Bandcamp page.
|VASELYNE – “DARK WAVE WITH A GLOW”
Yvette Winkler: vocals | lyrics
Frank Weyzig: instruments | arrangements
Influences: Peter Hammill, Porcupine Tree, David Bowie, A Perfect Circle, Japan, Pink Floyd.
VASELYNE is a collaboration between Dutch singer Yvette Winkler and Dutch musician and producer Frank Weyzig. A mutual artistic curiosity gave birth to their VASELYNE project in the spring of 2011. “One can safely assume that to hold tenure in VASELYNE, you’d best exhibit the deepest level of commitment to what the band stands for. Influenced by bands like Porcupine Tree and Blackfield, VASELYNE could remain one of ambient-alternative rock’s most intelligent and gifted technical bands” says Markus Seibel / medicine-mag.com). Both members have a track record that speaks for itself. Yvette Winkler was co-founder of Dutch band “Sea of Souls” (2006).
“VASELYNE continues to innovate upon their unique form of art-ambient/alternative and at the end of the day, its actually the ease with which VASELYNE serves up this versatility, making the music go by in a flash.”(Markus Seibel / medicine-mag.com). VASELYNE has so far released four albums on German label, Echozone: ‘Earthbound’ EP (2012), their full length debut album ‘The Fire Within’ (2013), ‘In Dreams’ EP (2015) and ‘Fragile’ EP (2016).
In the spring of 2018, after a two year hiatus, the band picked up things where they left and VASELYNE contributed to the new Textbeak (Michael Szewczyk) album, Sick for Songs a Season Eats, produced by John Fryer.
VASELYNE now finished recording their upcoming EP. The first single of that album is a ballad “Waiting to Exhale”. The video for this track was made by Dutch filmmaker Dorothée Meddens. In 2021 a full album will also see the light of day. The new album includes collaborations with Lynette Cerezo from Bestial Mouths, Searmanas, John Fryer (Black Needle Noise, NIN, Prayers, This Mortal Coil and HIM) and Michael Aliani from Chiron/Ikon. Making their sound heavier and fresh, VASELYNE will hit the road again in 2021 with a new live band.