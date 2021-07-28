Industrial Band PANIC LIFT Presents Themed Series & Limited Edition EPs New EP, Split Out NOW!

Industrial band PANIC LIFT return after a three-year hiatus with Split, the first in five thematically connected EPs: a release cycle that will span into 2022. The follow-up to 2018’s End Process, PANIC LIFT presents two blistering new songs on Split with each harkening back to different corners of the dark music spectrum.



Each EP in the five-part series features two original tracks and two remixes from different artists. PANIC LIFT intends to have each new release be accompanied by a limited-edition physical product, which will change with each release. Split was released as a limited-edition physical cassette tape limited to 50 copies worldwide.

PANIC LIFT brings these releases independently in association with longtime friends and collaborators PRIMORDIAL MUSIC.