ALASKAN Dark Punk/Death Rock Duo, CLIFF AND IVY Bring The Night With New EP!

“Cliff and Ivy – if the world is going to hell, we need music like this!”

– Jack Rabid (The Big Takeover)

Alaska’s premiere dark punk/death rock duo, CLIFF AND IVY have recently unleashed their new four song EP, Bring Us The Night. Available on limited edition 7″ vinyl and digital formats.

CLIFF AND IVY‘s music is influenced by magic. Their psychedelic style lyrics are derived from synesthesia. The mission of Bring Us The Night is to make fast dark punk songs with weird supernatural themes. “To hit ’em hard and leave ’em wanting more. Calling all to embrace the dark; to rise, slay, and rise again.”

“Bring Us The Night” – CLIFF AND IVY Bring Us The Night Track List:

1. Bring Us The Night

2. Chasing Blood

3. Dominion

4. Parasite



Buy/Stream CLIFF AND IVY Now Via Bandcamp

CLIFF AND IVY are Alaska’s goth duo. With a solid background in punk and metal, they bring a traditional goth/deathrock sound into a new world. Theatrical and poetic, their music, live shows and art speak to dark hearts everywhere. “If the world is going to hell, we need music like this!” – Jack Rabid, The Big Takeover Magazine, #81

Inspired by art, punk, hardcore, old school goth and EBM, horror movies, no wave, industrial music, tribal music, current events and unwritten history, CLIFF AND IVY have been compared to Killing Joke, Ministry, Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cure, and Dead Can Dance.