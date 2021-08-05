ALL NEW: Lockjaw -Higher Now (with lyrics)

From the Lockjaw album “Somewhere In A Dream” on Dark Drug Records. Exclusively available at Bandcamp.
Lyrics
Unstable, you’re living in a fable
Turn it off and see
Disabled, only you can save you
Look inside be free
Cause i’m very, very good today
are you very, very good?
I’m very, very good today
are you very, very good?
Don’t worry, always in a hurry
slow down and see
Ants scurry, everything is blurry
follow your path, believe.
I’m very, very good today
are you very, very good?
I’m very, very good today
are you very, very good?
Enlightened today now I found my way
Down and around and they never will own me
Stop and go on the negative flow
Down and around and they never will own me
You can’t be free when you’re minds diseased
Down and around and they never will own me
Unstable….unstable…unstable…unstable.
I’m very, very good today
are you very, very good?
I’m very, very good today
are you very, very good?
Enlightened today now I found my way
Down and around and they never will own me
Stop and go on the negative flow
Down and around and they never will own me
You can’t be free when you’re minds diseased
Down and around and they never will own me
Sometimes hard to find positivity.
Down and around and they never will own me.
