ALL NEW: Lockjaw -Higher Now (with lyrics)

From the Lockjaw album “Somewhere In A Dream” on Dark Drug Records. Exclusively available at Bandcamp.

https://lockjawx.bandcamp.com/album/s

Lyrics

Unstable, you’re living in a fable

Turn it off and see

Disabled, only you can save you

Look inside be free

Cause i’m very, very good today

are you very, very good?

I’m very, very good today

are you very, very good?

Don’t worry, always in a hurry

slow down and see

Ants scurry, everything is blurry

follow your path, believe.

I’m very, very good today

are you very, very good?

I’m very, very good today

are you very, very good?

Enlightened today now I found my way

Down and around and they never will own me

Stop and go on the negative flow

Down and around and they never will own me

You can’t be free when you’re minds diseased

Down and around and they never will own me

Unstable….unstable…unstable…unstable.

I’m very, very good today

are you very, very good?

I’m very, very good today

are you very, very good?

Enlightened today now I found my way

Down and around and they never will own me

Stop and go on the negative flow

Down and around and they never will own me

You can’t be free when you’re minds diseased

Down and around and they never will own me

Sometimes hard to find positivity.

Down and around and they never will own me.

