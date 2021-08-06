3TEETH Return With “Paralyze” Featuring Ho99o9 & Co-Produced By DOOM Composer Mick Gordon Ahead Of Forthcoming Album; Supporting Cradle Of Filth This Fall

Two years after their gripping album Metawar was unleashed, setting off all kinds of alarms about the self-destructive path humanity has been treading on, industrial act 3TEETH makes their mighty return with the brand-new track and vicious video for “Paralyze.” The unruly new song pits the band alongside track collaborators Ho99o9 for a gritty electro-industrial metal mashup; it was also co-produced by DOOM composer Mick Gordon for an extra layer of techno-apocalyptic sheen.

Like all of their previous standout material, 3TEETH isn’t here to mince words on the newest release, with frontman and creative lead Alexis Mincolla saying the track was inspired by seeing people paralyzed by the hysteria of the current socio-political climate.

“Everyone seems to be heading into a visionless future and unable to do anything about it. The paralysis seems to be contagious as we all know things have to change, but it seems easier to imagine the end of the world then it does actual change at this point,” he says. “The media-induced tribalism keeps us in a gridlocked state of cultural schizophrenia as we continue to be trapped in the shadow of our progress. This song was aiming to reflect the frustrations and the horror that we all experience in our current state of waking sleep paralysis these days.”

3TEETH began working on “Paralyze” a year ago in the deserted quiet of Joshua Tree where they holed up to get away from the palpable anxiety of their hometown of Los Angeles to begin work on their fourth studio album that will be released via Century Media Records. The material is currently being wrapped up with the accomplished sound designer Mick Gordon (best known for his work on the gaming phenomenon DOOM) co-producing the tracks, bringing in another dimension to the band’s unmistakable sound.

Says Gordon, “3TEETH are one of my favorite acts. They proudly fly their own unique flag. The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that I mean the album is a world unto itself. I’m just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride.”

“Paralyze” is the first taste of the new, to-be-announced record. To amplify its message, 3TEETH teamed up with explosive punk-industrial-rap duo Ho99o9, a visionary act in their own right that they originally toured with in 2018. Of the track, Ho99o9 says, “This is only the beginning of an incendiary snowball effect. The nuke is yet to come.”

3TEETH will also make their anticipated return to the stage this fall, an artistic arena where they dominate with a dizzying spectacle that mixes futuristic, neo-cyber design with a voluminous sound that is nothing short of a sensory trip. The display of force has logged them tours with the likes of Rammstein, Tool, Ministry, HIM, Danzig and Ghostemane. Currently, they are slated to provide direct support for Cradle Of Filth on their ‘Lustmord and Tourgasm’ North American Tour beginning October 1, followed by an appearance at Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida on November 13.

Current 3TEETH Tour Dates are as follows:

Supporting Cradle Of Filth’s Lustmord and Tourgasm Tour

10/1 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

10/2 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

10/3 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/5 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

10/7 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/9 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/10 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

10/11 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/14 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

10/15 – Detroit, MI – Harpo’s

10/16 – Chicago, IL – Radius

10/18 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/20 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

10/21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/22 – San Diego, CA – Belasco Theatre

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Observatory North Park

10/24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/26 – San Francisco, CA – Regency

10/29 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Festival

11/13 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

3TEETH is:

Alexis Mincolla – vocals

Chase Brawner – guitars

Xavier Swafford – keyboards and synthesizer

Andrew Means – bass

Nick Rossi – drums

